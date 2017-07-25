Bella Thorne Flaunts New Tattoo In Red Hot Bikini — See Pic

Hey, that’s new! Bella Thorne just revealed a good look at a recently added tattoo on her arm while posing in a very sex red bikini on Instagram. Lets check it out!

Bella Thorne, 19, isn’t afraid to show off her body whenever she gets the chance. The one thing she is a bit private about, though? Her tattoos. Bella has a real knack for getting super low-key art done, usually hidden in places we would least expect to see a tattoo. For example: her latest addition, a leaf on the inside of her elbow, has just been revealed in it’s full glory on her Instagram account. Yes, it’s a leaf!

But, that wasn’t the only thing Bella was showing off. She rocked a tiny red bikini for the series of Instagram pics, which she wore with layered chains. Interestingly enough, one of the chains she has is a allegedly a set of rosary beads despite the fact the Famous in Love actress doesn’t seem to be very religious. Bella continued to pose for a number of pictures on Instagram, flashing her bright red hair and white high-waist panties in another post. We do love that we were able to figure out her new tattoo, though. Could she be planning to get even more as time goes on? Hmm!

