Lea Michele & Ashley Tisdale Just Dueted On ‘Dancing On My Own’ & You Need To Hear This Perfection

Ashley Tisdale’s latest ‘Music Sessions’ video might just be our fave one yet! WATCH her and her pal Lea Michele take on ‘Dancing On My Own,’ making for the ultimate ‘Glee’/’High School Musical’ mash-up.

Calling all Glee and High School Musical fans…which when combined, might just be the whole population of Earth. Ashley Tisdale, 32, brought in one of her BFFs Lea Michele, 32, for an epic cover of Robyn‘s “Dancing On My Own.” Watch it above!

“Sharpay Evans and Rachel Berry singing together!” one fan commented on the YouTube video, which Ashley uploaded to her official channel. “This looks like one of my craziest dreams!” Yeah, same. “Still screaming!!!!! I loveeeeee this song,” another fan tweeted. Both Lea and Ashley have been interacting with fans on Twitter about the video, which is pretty sweet of them, eh?

Ashley also tweeted the video, alerting fans to the duet of the century. “Recorded a new music session this week with one of my very best friends @LeaMichele! Enjoy #TizzieTuesday!” she wrote. See that? One of her very best friends. “Joined my very good friend @ashleytisdale to cover @robynkonichiwa #DancingOnMyOwn #TizzieTuesday,” Lea also wrote in the caption of an adorable photo of them together on Instagram. Basically, this friendship is everything and we want in.

Recored a new music session this week with one of my very best friends @LeaMichele! Enjoy #TizzieTuesday! https://t.co/DGC1HwerUf — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) July 25, 2017

Ashley and Lea definitely did an amazing job covering the song — it’s hard to top Robyn, but we love their stripped-down version. Most importantly, it’s the Glee/High School Musical crossover that we never knew we needed, and it’s left us wanting more. Just record an album together already, please!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ashley and Lea’s duet? Tell us if you love it!