‘AGT’ Live Blog: DJ Khaled Brings His Expertise To Second Round Of Judge Cuts

Major key! DJ Khaled, sans baby Asahd, brings his musical talents to judge 20 incredible acts on the second night of Judge Cuts on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ It’s sure to be a great show — follow along on the HollywoodLife.com live blog!

Refresh this page for live updates on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent!

Miami, Florida native Sammulous took the stage in his gold chains and sparkling jacket ready to fight to make it on to the live shows! Changing it up from his cabaret audition, Sam took us to us back to the ’70s with a disco beat. “You’re kind of a throwback,” Howie Mandel said, complimenting the singer. While Simon Cowell felt a bit torn over Sammulous’s high notes, Heidi Klum and Mel B were not — they loved him! Guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens!

The Quiddlers, who had the judges laughing hysterically in their audition, brought back the laughs with their cuts performance. The Quiddlers, a group of four guys who act out puppets while laying down, showed off their talent by acting out the four judges on the AGT panel! Dancing to Mel B’s Spice Girls hit “WannaBe,” the judges were equally impressed.

“What I think, is that when you see somebody a second time, they have to be better,” Simon said. Solto & T Dot are a dance duo who do incredible flips and breakdancing, and Simon even complimented them saying they were way better than the first time. Then, recall salsa duo Emily and Junior who stole everyone’s hearts during their epic audition. Their heartwarming story about dance saving Junior from going down a bad path made them a crowd-favorite and we can’t wait to see more — especially Simon, who said “These guys were amazing last time!” Dancing to “Don’t Let Me Down” by Daya and Zedd, Emily and Junior upped their difficulty and were equally as amazing! “You were so amazing last time we saw you,” Mel B said, somewhat disappointed. Simon agreed that the pair weren’t as great as last time, bummed about the shortness of the dance. Hopefully they’ll get a second chance in the live show!

HollywoodLifers, which act do you think should get DJ Khaled’s golden buzzer?!