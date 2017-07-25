‘AGT’: DJ Khaled Gives Golden Buzzer To Singer Chase Goehring After ‘Vulnerable’ Original Performance

Chase Goehring is moving on up! The ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant received the Golden Buzzer from guest host DJ Khaled on July 25 after opening up to the audience with an amazing original song.

DJ Khaled has given his stamp of approval on 21-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant Chase Goehring, after he slayed an insanely memorable performance during the show’s July 25 episode. The guest judge, who was helping out the usual crew during the Judge Cuts, hit the magical Golden Buzzer with enthusiasm to send the young singer-songwriter off to the live show! And we have to tell you right now, Chase definitely earned that buzz. Just get a look at his performance in the video above and see for yourself!

“Performing a song that you wrote in front of all those people can make you feel very vulnerable, but original songs are where I shine,” Chase said to the camera before belting out his song, “A Capella,” a track that isn’t actually an a capella song! It’s just a song “about me,” Chase said. But believe us, it was so much more than that! “There’s been so much talent here and it’s been so unique. I’m actually really nervous,” he said of the show before breaking into his song. Click here to see pics of America’s Got Talent season 12.

Chase impressed the judges so much with his performance, which included a little talking and a little singing, a la Ed Sheeran. He even earned a standing O from judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and of course, DJ Khaled. While everyone, including Mel B and Simon Cowell, gave Chase praise, the highest compliment came from the “I’m The One” singer. “You’re on your way to be a star,” the guest judge said. “This show and this stage is gonna make you into a superstar.” Chase was clearly overwhelmed by the love he received from the group and flabbergasted to be receiving the coveted Golden Buzzer. “Unbelievable. I don’t even know what to say,” Chase said after the big moment. Aww! We can’t wait to see more from the up and comer this season!

