Bravo Reunites Former Flames With Epic New Show ‘A Night With My Ex’: Watch

Think about this — What if you had one more night to spend with your ex? Bravo is reuniting former lovers in ‘A Night With My Ex’, the network’s latest juicy relationship show! Check out an EXCLUSIVE clip, here!

Now, this is going to be epic! Bravo is reuniting former lovers in their latest show, A Night With My Ex, which premieres tonight, July 25 at 10 PM ET/PT! In this EXCLUSIVE clip, exes, Matt and Sunnie reunite, and Matt asks Sunnie to give their relationship a second try! However, she’s a bit hesitant to jump back into their tumultuous relationship. Watch the clip, below!

So, why did Matt and Sunnie split in the first place? — Well, when they were dating, Matt was jealous of her thriving career, and he felt as thought he was overlooked when she would travel for business trips. Now, Matt has a secret that’s been pressing on him for the past three years. And, little does he know, Sunnie has a shocking secret of her own! See how the rest of their night plays out when the former lovers reunite for one night on A Night With My Ex!

The highly anticipated new show is bringing ex-couples together for one night only to hash out their unresolved issues. The docu-series take exes on a wild 24-hour journey to potentially get back together, or end their relationship for good. The show’s stars will spend a night together in a multi-camera-rigged one-bedroom apartment, with no producers and zero interruptions. Viewers will witness shocking confessions, crazy hookups and startling reconciliations, where just about anything can happen! A Night With My Ex is the show that we’ve all been waiting for!

Don’t miss the craziness when A Night With My Ex premieres on Bravo Tuesday, July 25 at 10 PM ET/PT!

