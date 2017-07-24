Why Justin Bieber Canceled The Rest Of His Purpose Tour & Wants Taylor Swift-Style Break

After over 150 concerts on his worldwide ‘Purpose’ tour, Justin Bieber has had enough. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s cancelled his remaining 14 dates and wants to take the longest break of his career.

Who can blame Justin Bieber to be totally over touring? The singer announced on July 24 that he’s bailing on the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose stadium tour citing “unforseen circumstances,” but he’s simply just on the verge of exhaustion. He began his worldwide trek in March of 2016 and with the exception of a few breaks here and there, the 23-year-old has been on the road non-stop since. “He was biting off more than he could chew and was over it and decided to cancel the rest of the tour because he’s nearly exhausted,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He was due to start his tour back up on July 29 in Dallas and was set to play huge venues including Pasadena’s Rose Bowl near LA and massive football stadiums where the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and New England Patriots play.

“He needs a break and is looking to take the longest break of his career. He might not be friends with Taylor Swift, but he admires how she can just disappear and give herself time and he is looking to doing that by getting out of the limelight and focusing on himself,” our insider adds. Justin’s finally had some free time since his last shows in London on July 2 and that has to have given him a great taste of freedom from work commitments and getting to enjoy some much deserved “me” time.

Taylor hasn’t released an album since 2014’s 1989 and wrapped up her world tour in Dec. 2015. Since then the only things she’s done work-wise was an Oct. 2016 concert in Austin, TX, her Jan. 2017 duet with Zayn Malik “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” and played what she promised to be her one and only concert of 2017 on the eve of Super Bowl 51 in early Feb. She’s virtually vanished, even managing to avoid the paparazzi, which is no small feat considering she’s one of the most famous women in the world. No wonder Justin envies her quiet and drama-free break from her professional life.

The Biebs’ management team put out a statement regarding his tour cancellation on July 24, saying “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.” It added that refunds would be provided.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Justin bailed on his remaining tour dates?