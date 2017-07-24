‘RHOA’: The Real Reason Brielle Biermann Called Kenya Moore A ‘Dumb Ugly Evil B*tch’

We were shocked to see Brielle Biermann suddenly enter the fray with her mom Kim Zolciak and her nemesis Kenya Moore on July 22, but now we finally know what happened that caused Bri to call Kenya an ‘evil b*tch.’

Brielle Biermann, 20, snapped at her mom Kim Zolciak’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore, 46, seemingly out of nowhere on July 22. She got pretty harsh, calling Kenya a “dumb ugly evil bitch,” and claiming she “stalks me and my mom.” Harsh! However, on July 24, an insider told E! what caused Bri to lash out. Click here for more pics of Brielle.

The source claims that it all traces back to a “huge fight” between the trio at NeNe Leakes’ massive annual white party. Apparently “Kim and Kenya were already not getting along—they do not like each other,” said the source. However, things got much more heated when Kenya started “trash-talking” Bri, which really “set off” her mom. “You do not talk about her children,” the source warned. “She is a very protective mama bear.”

However, Bri proved that she can stand up for herself! She allegedly immediately confronted Kenya, saying “something along the lines of, ‘Don’t talk to my mom, talk to me.'” Apparently from there the situation exploded, becoming a “huge scene,” and then spilling over onto the internet. Brielle shared her thoughts on Kenya without holding back, and then Kenya preached about “haters.” It sounds like we’re going to have to wait to watch it all unfold on season 10 of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but it’s going to be SO worth the wait!

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

