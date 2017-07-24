‘The Walking Dead’s Season 8 Premiere Date, Action-Packed Trailer & More

The countdown is on. We’ve got the official return date for ‘The Walking Dead’, which kicks off it’s eighth season with none other than it’s 100th episode. Wild!

We finally have our answer! The Walking Dead’s eighth season will premiere on Sunday, October 22 at 9pm ET only on AMC. The return date was announced just days before the cast panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 21. Even more exciting than that is the fact that the premiere episode is also the show’s 100th episode! That is obviously a huge deal for the cast and crew, so fans obviously have very high expectations for the episode. While it may not compare to the intense season seven premiere in which Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took our beloved Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) from us, it’s definitely going to be a good one.

When the cast — including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and more — took the stage at SDCC, they brought along a fun surprise: the season eight trailer. It was the very first look at footage from the season, and it definitely did NOT disappoint. The trailer kicked off with a dark scene between Negan and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), then launched into an almost entirely vocabulary-less montage of scenes. Along with seeing our favorite group of survivors back together, we also see them joining forces with their newfound friends (aka the Kingdom and the Hilltop) to prepare for war. As the montage continues, we watch as the survivors seem to be infiltrating what we can only assume is a building belonging to the Saviors. But the most talked about moment in the trailer has to be the very, very end, in which we see an older Rick Grimes waking up in a pristine white bed with a much longer beard than usual. Fans can’t seem to agree whether or not it’s a dream sequence or just a flash forward into the future. So crazy!

So, there you have it. Even though we’ll be waiting another few months or so, at least there is an end in sight for those waiting for new episodes of The Walking Dead. As previously mentioned, the season eight premiere date is October 22 at 9pm ET. Make sure you return to HollywoodLife.com for FULL coverage of the season once it premieres, including preview clips, recaps and so much more!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What are YOU most excited to see in The Walking Dead‘s eighth season? Comment below, let us know!