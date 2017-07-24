What’s Coming To Netflix In August? ‘A Cinderella Story,’ ‘Holes’ & More — Full List

Summer is heating up, and throwing it back! The list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in August was just released.

What better what to avoid the summer heat than to watch some of your favorite flicks. August’s lineup on Netflix is filled with so many favorites from the past — from A Cinderella Story and Practical Magic to the entire Matrix trilogy. There’s also a great deal of originals coming in August, including season one of The Defenders, and the very buzzed about, Death Note. Here’s the full list:

Available August 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

Available August 2

Jab We Met

The Founder

Available August 3

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

Available August 4

Icarus – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 5

Holes

Available August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Available August 9

Black Site Delta

Available August 10

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Available August 11

Atypical: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Available August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Available August 15

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

Available August 16

Gold

Available August 18

Dinotrux: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Monday – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

Available August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Available August 23

Feel Rich

Available August 25

Disjointed: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Available August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Place: Season 1

Available August 31

Be Afraid

Which are you most excited to binge?