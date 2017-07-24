What’s Coming To Netflix In August? ‘A Cinderella Story,’ ‘Holes’ & More — Full List
Summer is heating up, and throwing it back! The list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in August was just released.
What better what to avoid the summer heat than to watch some of your favorite flicks. August’s lineup on Netflix is filled with so many favorites from the past — from A Cinderella Story and Practical Magic to the entire Matrix trilogy. There’s also a great deal of originals coming in August, including season one of The Defenders, and the very buzzed about, Death Note. Here’s the full list:
Available August 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
Available August 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
Available August 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
Available August 4
Icarus – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 5
Holes
Available August 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
Available August 9
Black Site Delta
Available August 10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
Available August 11
Atypical: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
Available August 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
Available August 15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
Available August 16
Gold
Available August 18
Dinotrux: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available August 19
Hide and Seek
August 20
Camera Store
August 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
Available August 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
Available August 23
Feel Rich
Available August 25
Disjointed: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
Available August 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1
Available August 31
Be Afraid
