Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Celebrate Her Birthday With Romantic Dinner

It was a wonderful birthday ‘Weeknd’ indeed as Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th alongside her BF, The Weeknd, with a romantic dinner at the Soho House in Malibu. Get the details on their night below!

Selena Gomez, 25, celebrated her birthday a day late with boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, at Soho House in Malibu, California on July 23. The birthday girl was dressed to the nines in a floor-length, light pink gown, with a sweater draped over her shoulders. She hid her face from the cameras, showing off her super shiny hair, and light pink manicure. She wore black, strappy sandals, and her gentlemanly boyfriend helped her cross a grate to get to the car. The Weeknd, who was born Abel Tesfaye, was dressed more casually, in black pants, black and white sneakers, and a hunter green quilted vest. He also wore a hat.

Earlier in the day, the duo went to brunch in Los Angeles. They walked out of the restaurant holding iced coffees. Selena was dressed casually, in a loose white tank top. She also wore loose, white, drawstring pants and white sneakers. Casual and cool! Abel wore black pants, a black and white jacket, and a tan hat. Abel flew all the way from Paris to see Selena on her birthday weekend. He had performed at Lollapalooza on Saturday night, July 22, and was with Selena on Sunday!

Selena wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo.” Selena probably got some gifts for her birthday, but the charitable singer asked fans on Twitter to celebrate her big day by donating to the Lupus Research Alliance. “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! Asked my family and friends to make a donation — if you want to join: http://bit.ly/donate2lupus.” We love that she’s always thinking about others, even on her birthday!

