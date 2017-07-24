‘The Bachelorette’: Eric Says ‘I Love You’ For The First Time — Watch Rachel’s Reaction

Eric is taking a big step with Rachel! In a new sneak peek of the July 24 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Eric tells Rachel that he loves her — TWICE! You have to see Rachel’s reaction to Eric’s big confession.

Rachel Lindsay, 31, and Eric Bigger, 29, head out on their one-on-one date on the July 24 episode of The Bachelorette, and Eric pours out his heart to Rachel. “We’re down to the wire, which is insane. My question to you is, do you have any fears because you haven’t been in love and do you feel like in your past relationship experience that you’re ready to leap forward?” Rachel asks Eric. “You embody everything I want in a wife. I’m just here to say I’m in love with you,” Eric confesses to Rachel.

He is so adorable! But he doesn’t stop there. He tells Rachel that he loves her AGAIN! Rachel can’t stop smiling as he says those three special words. They end their special moment with a kiss. Aw!

Eric’s never said “I love you” before so this is a huge turning point in his relationship with Rachel. Will it be enough for Rachel? Does she feel the same way about him? The July 24 episode of the reality show is a crucial one. The remaining men — Eric, Peter Kraus, and Bryan Abasolo — will all be heading to Dallas to meet Rachel’s family. Which guy will impress her family the most? Time will tell! After that, Rachel and her suitors will jet off to Spain for the fantasy suites! With only three guys left, emotions are running high among everyone involved. Who will Rachel choose? The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

