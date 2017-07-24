Shark Week Schedule: When To Watch All The Fin-Tastic Shows & Movies

Shark Week is here! It’s time to grab your popcorn and settle down to watch your favorite shark shows and movies! Here’s the full schedule for Shark Week 2017!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Shark Week is back for another week of fun-filled TV shows, specials, and movies on the Discovery Channel. You have plenty of opportunities to catch up on all the best shark-themed movies like Shark-Croc Showdown, Return to the Isle of Jaws, and more! Are you ready for this? It’s going to be one heck of a shark-tastic ride.

Shark Week originally premiered on July 17, 1988. Every year, fans get so hype for Shark Week. The Discovery Channel comes up with something bigger and better each year. Michael Phelps, 32, raced a great white shark this year! You simply can’t miss Shark Week — ever! Check out the full schedule below so you can set your DVRs!

JULY 24

12:36 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Serial Killer Lives

1:36 a.m. ET/PT: Shark-Croc Showdown

2:36 a.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – Off to the Races

3 a.m. ET/PT: Sharkbite Summer

4 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Bites: Adventures in Shark Week

5 a.m. ET/PT: Ocean of Fear

6 a.m. ET/PT: Deadly Stripes: Tiger Sharks

7 a.m. ET/PT: Sharkbite Beach

8 a.m. ET/PT: The Killing Games

9 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Serial Killer Lives

10 a.m. ET/PT: Spawn of Jaws: The Birth

11 a.m. ET/PT: Top Ten Sharkdown

12 p.m. ET/PT: Great White Highway

1 p.m. ET/PT: Great Hammerhead Invasion

2 p.m. ET/PT: Return of the Monster Mako

3 p.m. ET/PT: Alien Sharks: Close Encounters

4 p.m. ET/PT: Shallow Water Invasion

5 p.m. ET/PT: Jaws Strikes Back

6 p.m. ET/PT: Jaws of the Deep

7 p.m. ET/PT: Phelps vs Shark: Sharkopedia Edition

8 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Vortex

9 p.m. ET/PT: Return to the Isle of Jaws

10:01 p.m. ET/PT: Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins

11:01 p.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – Stranger Fins

11:31 p.m. ET/PT: Return to the Isle of Jaws

JULY 25

12:32 a.m. ET/PT: Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins

1:31 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Vortex

2:30 a.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – Stranger Fins

3 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Attack Survivor

4 a.m. ET/PT: Adrift: 47 Days With Sharks

5 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Bait

6 a.m. ET/PT: Air Jaws: Night Stalker

7 a.m. ET/PT: Rogue Sharks

8 a.m. ET/PT: Sharkageddon

9 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Vortex

10 a.m. ET/PT: Day of the Shark II

11 a.m. ET/PT: Day of the Shark 3

12 p.m. ET/PT: Jaws Comes Home

1 p.m. ET/PT: Voodoo Sharks

2 p.m. ET/PT: Lair of the Mega Shark

3 p.m. ET/PT: Return to the Isle of Jaws

4 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks Among Us

5 p.m. ET/PT: Alien Sharks: Return to the Abyss

6 p.m. ET/PT: Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins

7 p.m. ET/PT: Super Predator

8 p.m. ET/PT: Great White Serial Killer Lives: Sharkopedia Edition

9 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City: LA

10:02 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City: New York

11:02 p.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – Going Coastal

11:32 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City: LA

JULY 26

12:34 a.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City: New York

1:32 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Serial Killer Lives

2:30 a.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – Going Coastal

3 a.m. ET/PT: Mythbusters Jawsome Shark Special

4 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Clans

5 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Alley: Legend of Dynamite

6 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Feeding Frenzy

7 a.m. ET/PT: Shark City

8 a.m. ET/PT: Sharks of the Shadowland

9 a.m. ET/PT: The Great White Gauntlet

10 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Fight

11 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Invasion

12 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Planet

2 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City: New York

3 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks vs. Dolphins: Face Off

4 p.m. ET/PT: Shark-Croc Showdown

5 p.m. ET/PT: Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White

6 p.m. ET/PT: Monster Hammerhead

7 p.m. ET/PT: Bride of Jaws

8 p.m. ET/PT: Great Hammerhead Invasion: Sharkopedia Edition

9 p.m. ET/PT: The Lost Cage

10 p.m. ET/PT: Devil Sharks

11 p.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – Naked and Not Afraid Sharks

11:30 p.m. ET/PT: The Lost Cage

JULY 27

12:30 a.m. ET/PT: Devil Sharks

1:30 a.m. ET/PT: Great Hammerhead Invasion

2:30 a.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – Naked and Not Afraid Sharks

3 a.m. ET/PT: Surviving Sharks

4 a.m. ET/PT: Jaws of the Pacific

5 a.m. ET/PT: Blue Serengeti

6 a.m. ET/PT: How Not to Become Shark Bait

7 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Rebellion

8 a.m. ET/PT: Nuclear Sharks

9 a.m. ET/PT: Devil Sharks

10 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Appetite

11 a.m. ET/PT: Summer of the Shark

12 p.m. ET/PT: Isle of Jaws

1 p.m. ET/PT: Alien Sharks

2 p.m. ET/PT: Return of the Great White Serial Killer

3 p.m. ET/PT: Wrath of a Great White Serial Killer

4 p.m. ET/PT: Great White Serial Killer Lives

5 p.m. ET/PT: Monster Mako

6 p.m. ET/PT: Return of the Monster Mako

7 p.m. ET/PT: The Lost Cage

8 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City: LA: Sharkopedia Edition

9 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Exile

10 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Storm

11 p.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – The Sharkiest Place on Earth

11:31 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Exile

JULY 28

12:32 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Storm

1:31 a.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City: LA

2:30 a.m. ET/PT: Shark After Dark – The Sharkiest Place on Earth

3 a.m. ET/PT: Day of the Shark

4 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Week’s Impossible Shot

5 a.m. ET/PT: Killer Sharks

6 a.m. ET/PT: How Sharks Hunt

7 a.m. ET/PT: Into the Shark Bite

8 a.m. ET/PT: Jungle Shark

9 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Storm

10 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Island

11 a.m. ET/PT: Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White

12 p.m. ET/PT: I Escaped Jaws

1 p.m. ET/PT: Deadliest Sharks

2 p.m. ET/PT: Air Jaws Apocalypse

3 p.m. ET/PT: Air Jaws: Fin of Fury

4 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Exile

5 p.m. ET/PT: Zombie Sharks

6 p.m. ET/PT: Tiburones: Sharks of Cuba

7 p.m. ET/PT: Island of the Mega Shark

8 p.m. ET/PT: Return to the Isle of Jaws: Sharkopedia Edition

9 p.m. ET/PT: African Shark Safari

10 p.m. ET/PT: Lair of the Sawfish

11 p.m. ET/PT: African Shark Safari

JULY 29

12 a.m. ET/PT: Lair of the Sawfish

1 a.m. ET/PT: Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins

2 a.m. ET/PT: Devil Sharks

3 a.m. ET/PT: Dirty Jobs – Greenland Shark Quest

4 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Tribe

5 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Highway

6 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Matrix

7 a.m. ET/PT: Spawn of Jaws (with Paul Walker)

8 a.m. ET/PT: Air Jaws: Night Stalker

9 a.m. ET/PT: Ninja Sharks

10 a.m. ET/PT: Ultimate Guide to Alien Sharks

2 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Trek

3 p.m. ET/PT: Super Predator

4 p.m. ET/PT: Devil Sharks

5 p.m. ET/PT: Great Hammerhead Invasion

6 p.m. ET/PT: The Lost Cage

7 p.m. ET/PT: Return to the Isle of Jaws

8 p.m. ET/PT: Shark-Croc Showdown: Sharkopedia Edition

9 p.m. ET/PT: Sharkmania

10 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Vortex: Sharkopedia Edition

11 p.m. ET/PT: Sharkmania

JULY 30

12 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Vortex: Sharkopedia Edition

1 a.m. ET/PT: The Lost Cage

2 a.m. ET/PT: Sharkpocalypse

3 a.m. ET/PT: Mythbusters vs. Jaws

4 a.m. ET/PT: Deadly Waters

5 a.m. ET/PT: Great White Serial Killer

6 a.m. ET/PT: Top Five Eaten Alive

7 a.m. ET/PT: How Jaws Changed the World

8 a.m. ET/PT: Lair of the Sawfish

9 a.m. ET/PT: African Shark Safari

10 a.m. ET/PT: Shark Planet

12 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Vortex

1 p.m. ET/PT: Jaws of the Deep

2 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks Among Us

3 p.m. ET/PT: Bride of Jaws

4 p.m. ET/PT: Shark Exile

5 p.m. ET/PT: Sharks and the City

7 p.m. ET/PT: Phelps vs Shark: Sharkopedia Edition: Going for Gold

8 p.m. ET/PT: Shark School With Michael Phelps

9 p.m. ET/PT: Naked and Afraid – Suffering, Sunburn and Sharks

