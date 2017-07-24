‘Shadowhunters’ Cast Reveal ‘Several Deaths’ Are Coming In Finale — But Is It Who You Expect?

Season two of ‘Shadowhunters’ will wrap soon — and it’s possible that not everyone will be back. HollywoodLife.com caught up with the stars at Comic-Con who spilled some major spoilers.

When we found out that the season two finale of Shadowhunters would feature a huge death, we had to find out more — so that’s exactly what we did. “So the death is good and bad,” Emeraude Toubia told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22. “As with death, it tends to make everything in the world more real and people appreciate what they have and what they’ve lost,” Alberto Rosende added.

While neither could reveal much about the tragic ending, Emeraude admitted she wasn’t surprised when she read the ending; “It was expected,” she said. “We did have tears… but some people find out about it and some people don’t. There are several deaths.” With that, Alberto stepping in to avoid any more spoilers! “We’re just gonna say it’s really heavy,” he said.

We also, of course, asked about the Sizzy — something they’re both waiting for. “We want it to happen… when it’s the right time, when they can really build something real,” Alberto said. However, Simon is currently in something real — with Maia.

“He’s in a place where there’s a comfort with her that he doesn’t have with anyone else. They do have a spark… They’re both kind of in the same place.” Ultimately though, #Sizzy is where both Emeraude and Alberto are hoping for. When asked if they’ll be endgame, she told us, “They better be!”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think dies on the finale of Shadowhunters? It will air Aug. 14 on Freeform.