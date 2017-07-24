Scott Disick Caught Making Out With Mystery Woman Days After Being Out With Bella Thorne

What happens in Vegas does NOT stay in Vegas. Scott Disick was reportedly spotted kissing a mystery woman while partying in Sin City, days after getting cozy with Bella Thorne!

It seems that when Scott Disick, 34, said he had a “gargantuan appetite” for sex and affection, he wasn’t kidding. “The Lord” was spotted getting up close and personal with a hot “mystery lady” at 1 Oak In Las Vegas, according to a video obtained by The Shade Room. While out on the dance floor, Scott reportedly locked lips with a lady, visibly having a good time while hanging out in Sin City. Though the eyewitness captioned the video “I’m telling [Kourtney Kardashian],” it’s safe to say Scott’s ex (and mother of his three kids) won’t be surprised by this.

Though, what is Bella Thorne, 19, going to think? Though Bella claims she and Scott were never together “sexually,” an eyewitness at Vandal New York EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the two “were all over each other” during this dinner date. This “intimate” and “cozy” dinner between these two has led many to think that there’s more than just an affectionate friendship. Of course, Bella didn’t help squash the rumors of her fling with Scott when she was photographed with a Scott Disick mask while visiting Cosmopolitan’s NYC office on July 18, hours before her steamy dinner date with “The Lord.”

To be fair, Scott Disick kissing a random woman out on a club’s floor is pretty much a regular day for him. Before he was spotted smooching this lady in Vegas, he was seen partying with some bodacious bikini-babes while in Miami. He even partied in the early A.M. with near-naked girls on his Miami hotel’s balcony, kicking off the day with a drink and some gorgeous ladies. Scott, single and clearly ready to mingle, is out having a blast. As for the women in his life, both Kourt and Bella seem to busy with their own other flings.

Kourtney has her hands full with the incredibly hot bod of one Younes Bendjima. The 24-year-old model says that it’s like seeing “fireworks” whenever he’s with her. Aww. With Younes being so sweet (and being even sexier when he takes his shirt off) Kourt is probably not sweating Scott and all the other women he’s kissed. Also, it’s not like Bella’s waiting for “The Lord” to turn into her Prince Charming. Bella is rumored to be involved with rapper Blackbear, 26, and she was caught kissing him in Los Angeles on July 20. It seems Scott’s not the only one getting busy in public.

What do you think about Scott and his latest “mystery woman,” HollywoodLifers? Do you think he’s living his best life? Should he try to settle down and be with one woman, or do you think he’s best when he’s a bachelor?