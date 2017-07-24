Rihanna Looks Red Hot With Insane Cleavage At ‘Valerian’ Premiere — Love Or Loathe?

Love or Loathe?
Rihanna in Red Ballgown at 'Valerian' Premiere
Rihanna stole the show at the London premiere of ‘Valerian’! The star took a cue from the whimsical sci-fi film and rocked a voluminous dress that’s out of this world — do you love or loathe the unique look?

Rihanna, 29, plays a shape-shifting alien charmer named Bubble in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She’s proved again that she’s a true chameleon on the film’s red carpets, as well! For the London premiere of Valerian on July 24, the singer/actress donned a humungous, red satin Giambattista Valli Fall 17 couture gown, and slayed. The dress is really something to behold. It’s empire-waisted, with just a fitted bust and layers upon layers of bright red fabric as the rest of the body.

It’s an interesting look, for sure — a combination of sweet, sexy, and sartorial. While the skirt is impossibly voluminous, the top is extra-fitted. Maybe a little too fitted if we must be honest? Her cleavage is spilling out of the tiny top and it looked like it couldn’t hold much longer. It’s off-the-shoulder, but fitted in such a way that it seems as if the straps of the gown were actually just pushed down to make a too-small tank look off-the-shoulder. Rihanna accessorized her unforgettable gown with all-red: Gianvito Rossi shoes, Chopard jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo rosette bag. She went monochromatic with her makeup just like she did at the 2017 Met Gala — red lipstick and rosy eyeshadow. To-die for!

Rihanna’s unique look that she rocked walking down the blue carpet made her a total queen. Voluminous dresses are something we’ve come to expect from Rihanna when she’s hitting premieres and awards show. It’s her favorite! For the Los Angeles Valerian premiere, she wore a short, pink, and utterly poufy dress with huge bell sleeves. She looked like a ballerina! She’s rocked this in the past, too. Who could forget the hot pink cupcake-esque gown she wore to the 2015 Grammys? Sure, some people compared it to a shower loofah, but that’s their prerogative. So what about this look — do you love or loathe Rihanna’s red Valerian ballgown? Let us know below!

HollywoodLifers, do you love or loathe Rihanna’s red ballgown? Tell us in the comments!