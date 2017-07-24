Prince Harry’s Heartbreak: Didn’t See Mom Diana For A Month Before Her Tragic Death

As if Princess Diana’s death couldn’t get any sadder. Prince Harry revealed he hand his brother hadn’t seen their mother for a month before she died. In fact, they were supposed to reunite on the day she was killed!

It seems that Prince Harry, 32, and Prince William, 35, truly never got a chance to say good-bye to their mother, Princess Diana. Harry, in a scene from their new HBO/ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, confessed that both he and William hadn’t seen their mother for “several weeks” before her death in August 1997, according to PEOPLE magazine. Harry, in the film, spoke with two Bosnian landmine victims – Zarko Peric and Malic Bradaric – who met with Diana during her last humanitarian visit to the country.

“You guys were the almost last people to see my mother,” Harry tells them. “Well, you say my mother more recently than I did, I guess.” William and Harry had gone on holiday with their mother and the Fayed family earlier in the summer. Yet, they returned to Scotland to spend time with their father and the rest of the royal family. Though Harry (who was 12-year-old at the time) was separated from his mother, the two did converse one last time on the telephone.

“If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her,” he said. The royal siblings were supposed to reunite with their mother on August 31, 1997 – but that was not meant to be. That was the day that Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were involved in a fatal car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

“There was the point where our parents split and…we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough,” Harry says in the documentary, per PEOPLE. “There was a lot of traveling and lot of fights on the back seat with my brother – which I would win. There was all that to contend with. And – I don’t pretend we’re the only people to have to deal with that, but it was an interesting way of growing up.” Sadly, Diana wouldn’t get a chance to see how Harry and William grow up to have their own families and become respectful members of the British monarchy. However, it’s safe to say she’d be proud of her boys, had that fateful day not happen.

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy is set to air on July 24 at 10:00 PM on HBO in the U.S. and at 9:00 PM in the United Kingdom on ITV.

