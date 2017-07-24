North West Impatiently Blows Out Friend’s B-Day Candles: Watch The Birthday Girl Get Crushed

After 2 parties of her own, it looks like North West doesn’t remember what it’s like to NOT be the b-day girl! At a pal’s party, the tot blew out candles on a cake that didn’t belong to her, & her friend’s face is priceless!

Slow your roll, North West, 4, your birthday was LAST month! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, daughter got a bit antsy at a friend’s birthday party and couldn’t wait for the b-day girl to blow out her candles. So Nori decided to take matters into her own hands and blow them out herself! Of course she left the poor birthday girl in total shock, and took the excitement right off her face. And while the video, which was posted to The Shade Room’s Instagram account on July 24, IS hilarious, we can’t help but feel sorry for North’s pal. Click to see pics of celeb kids’ lavish birthday parties.

” #NorthWest was like ‘sis let me help you out’ 😂,” the clip was captioned. And fans have made comments ranging from disgust to laughter. “When your parents make you think the world revolves around you,” one social-media-user wrote. Another said, “She needs her asss whooped…. I’m so sorry.” However, others thought it was totally innocent, some even thinking it was downright funny. “North is a child. She’s still growing up and learning right from wrong,” one person commented. “Are y’all bashing a kid? Get a life. Sick souls😪,” another fan wrote.

North celebrated her own birthday just last month when she got not one, but TWO parties. Her first party was thrown on her actual birthday, June 15, and was held at Chuck E. Cheese’s. The second was a large combined party with her BFF and cousin Penelope Disick, 5, whose birthday is July 8. P and Nori’s joint bash was Disney’s Moana themed, and each girl was dressed in fun Polynesian garb. The cuties even had a bounce house and two delicious-looking birthday cakes. No wonder she didn’t want the fun to end!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised North blew out her friend’s candles?