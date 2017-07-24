I Did A 6 Hour Workout With Nina Dobrev: You Only Need 30 Minutes For Her Lean Muscles

On the hottest day of the summer, I did two workouts with Nina Dobrev — one on a Brooklyn rooftop and one on a barge in the middle of the Hudson river. I survived to tell the tale. Here is my story.

Let me just start by saying I am not a super athletic person nor have I been gifted with an insanely fast metabolism to “eat whatever I want” — it’s pretty much the opposite, but in the past few months I have made an effort to get into better shape. So when I got an e-mail from Reebok inviting me to be a part of Nina Dobrev‘s “squad” for the day — including two intense workouts, and brunch, I jumped at the chance. I just didn’t know it would be 95 degrees and everything would be outside.

When I arrived at the William Vale hotel in Brooklyn, it was already a scorcher. Reebok gifted me with some workout wear, and I quickly changed to get ready for the first workout — LES MILLS’ BODYFLOW, a Yoga-based class that includes Pilates and Tai Chi elements. Nina is super busy with an insane schedule. To stay balanced in life, she told me: “That’s why we wanted to do this experience today. I bring my friends and we do [workout] classes together…We never get sick of each other, well, sometimes we get sick of each other [laughs]. We like to cook, we like to get together and cook and watch movies and spend quality time together. We are a squad so today we are all a squad!”

The rooftop workout was SO, SO HOT. It was like hot yoga x 100. We were on an open rooftop in the direct sunlight, but the view was INSANE! It was worth it. “Misery loves company,” Nina told me. “If you’re going to be sweating and cursing, and just barely getting though, it’s nice to have your best bud by your side. I am very competitive and a lot of my friends are too, so if I’m almost ready to quit or I’ve already quit and I come up for air, I can look to either of my sides and if my friends are still doing it, I have to pick up and do it, too. They are my biggest motivation.”

After a yummy brunch from Sakara Life, we headed to Pier 5 in Brooklyn. We all boarded a boat…that took us to a BARGE in the middle of the river for our next workout: LES MILLS GRIT. This workout is only 30 minutes, but Master trainer Lissa Bankston said that you need to be at your MAX capacity 85 percent of the time. This high intensity interval training seriously bumps up your heart rate and burns a lot of calories. “I’m one of those people who gets bored so easily and quickly,” Nina said. “I like yoga, I like to do high intensity workouts, I like to do all kinds of crazy things and it seemed like that’s exactly what Les Mills is — it’s everything. They have a combat class, they have body flow, they have grit, which will [kick your butt]!”

Yes, the workout DID kick our butts, and I was just about dying from the heat. But Nina was still smiling and laughing after the second workout, and even took a selfie with me in the middle of the water. The GRIT class is definitely something that only takes a few minutes but makes serious changes in your body. Trainer Lissa confirmed that even for a professional, the HIIT classes gave her more definition and tone than ever before. So efficient! Plus, they switch up their classes every three months, so your body never gets “used to” the moves, and can always be challenged, leading to real change.

