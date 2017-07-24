‘My Friend Dahmer’: Ross Lynch Will Give You Chills As Young Serial Killer — Intense First Trailer

The first full trailer for ‘My Friend Dahmer’ premiered at San Diego Comic-Con and ‘creepy’ would be an understatement. Watch the video here!

The film adaptation of John “Derf” Backderf’s 2012 graphic novel has arrived. Derf was a close friend of Jeffrey Dahmer, who eventually became one of the most infamous and gruesome serial killers. However, My Friend Dahmer takes a look at the awkward teenage years of Dahmer, and the signs everyone missed. Ross Lynch, who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally completely transformed for the role — and it’s actually pretty uncanny.

Ross’ costar Alex Wolff takes on the role of Derf in the film, and when we spoke to Alex about the intensity on set, he revealed they didn’t speak at all. “We had a whole thing where I just completely ignored him for most of the movie. Me and the other two kids were just goofing around all the time, laughing,” he told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the film. “We all hung out one day as ourselves in the beginning, and me and Ross were talking about how he wanted to make sure he stayed very isolated in his hotel room and particularly us, too.”

As for Ross, he spent a lot of time trying to get inside the mind of a young Dahmer. “My whole world was consumed by Dahmer. I had this one video that I’d always reference, so it was kind of always around. After filming, it did take me a second to get back into the normal grove of life,” he told HollywoodLife.com. That video was an interview; Dahmer sat down with his father and explained everything he did and why he did them.

The isolation on set “intentional,” but it did help to create that tension, that outsider feeling he was trying to portray. “It wasn’t ever like me showing up on set trying to be Dahmer all day, but being a younger actor it sort of takes over a little bit. More experienced actors tell me, ‘You’ll learn not to take your work home with you. But it was tough,” he said.

My Friend Dahmer will hit theaters in the fall.