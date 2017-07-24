Shark Week: It’s Disappointing That Michael Phelps Didn’t Swim Side-By-Side With Great White

Discovery Channel managed to pull a massive trick on fans when they revealed Michael Phelps wouldn’t be racing a real Great White shark. The major disappointment was real-life clickbait!

When you tuned in to Discovery Channel on Sunday night, did you think you were going to see history get made? Now, raise your hand if you were totally disappointed! Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps was billed as racing a Great White shark on July 23, but what actually happened deeply disappointment fans (myself included). Because of the dangerous nature of the stunt, an official explained just before the race occurred that Michael wasn’t actually racing a shark. Um, what?

“Obviously, we cannot put a Great White shark in one lane and Michael Phelps in the other,” they told the audience. What a ripoff! Here’s what happened instead: Discovery Channel filmed a shark swimming and timed it sometime prior to the event. They placed a CGI simulation of that shark in the lane next to Michael while he was filming to see if he could beat that predetermined record. Spoiler alert: he lost to the shark by mere seconds. This was no feat of strength or daring, but rather a pointless exercise in seeing if “hmm, I wonder if Michael Phelps could beat a shark’s completely arbitrary speed from a random swim that happened outside this event.”

While it wasn’t a huge surprise that the shark beat Michael, we were all still anxious to see what would happen. Thinking about it, the logistics of getting Michael and a Great White shark in the same environment, and safely, don’t make any sense. But that’s what made this event exciting! It was the absurdity of finding out that the world’s most decorated Olympian would be doing something as crazy as proving that they’re faster than a shark.

If only we’d been alerted before the program aired that it would be just a simulation. But at that point, the event’s creators must have known that nobody would have watched. It would be as simple as going online and looking up the average speed of a Great White and comparing it to Phelps — no need for a show! Let’s hope that there’s no other bait-and-switches during Shark Week.

am i the only one who thought they literally were gonna throw phelps in the ocean w a great white to see what would happen or #SharkWeek — alyssa smith (@lyskaye) July 24, 2017

Turns out “Michael Phelps races a shark” was really just “Michael Phelps swims alone and then compares his time to a shark’s time.” — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 24, 2017

The shark Michael Phelps raced is digital? pic.twitter.com/Yg7XuBm8xy — Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) July 24, 2017

I honestly thought Michael Phelps was gonna race an actual great white .. I'm so disappointed #SharkWeek — leona flaherty (@leonaflaherty) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps raced against a SIMULATED shark on #SharkWeek

What's next? An episode where he races a Roadrunner cartoon? — Jonathan Doll (@jdonair) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps and Discover Channel literally just click-baited the world 😂 #SharkWeek #SharkWeek2017 — Reza Tube (@RezaTube) July 24, 2017

"Obviously, we cannot put a great white shark in one lane and Michael Phelps in the other."#SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/w6E4Tl1D5X — CAR Panthers News (@CarPanthersNews) July 24, 2017

Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB — Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017

So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn't even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I'm mad. More like Shark WEAK! pic.twitter.com/gwIGTe7Y9p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 24, 2017

"Clearly we can't put Michael Phelps in one lane and a shark in the other"….. um okay, I thought that's what was happening #PhelpsVShark pic.twitter.com/gzxMciS6R4 — Hannah Brugman (@HannahBrugman) July 24, 2017

smh Michael Phelps isn't actually racing a shark. He's just racing a simulation of a shark. Biggest scam of 2017 — Marcus ¬ (@M_Frosti) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps not PHYSICALLY racing a shark but still having a tv special is equal to having a meeting when it coulda been an email :/ — MacKenzie Huneke (@Huenke) July 24, 2017

When Michael Phelps said he was gonna race a shark this is how I pictured it happening #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/GiEfJssNhL — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) July 24, 2017

