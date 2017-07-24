Brooklyn Beckham & Madison Beer Look Cozier Than Ever On Romantic Dinner Date In LA: New Pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer confirmed their relationship with a kiss on July 21, and they’ve been inseparable since. Check out the new pic of them cozying up on a dinner date in Los Angeles!

Madison Beer, 18, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, were spotted looking very engrossed with each other while at dinner on July 23, and we can’t stop aww-ing. Check out the new pic of them on their date at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles, CA!

Madison and Brooklyn made quite a pair as they strolled in the outdoor mall on their way to dinner. Brooklyn looked adorable in a white t-shirt, black jeans and boots, with a plaid shirt tied around his waist and a camera slung around his shoulder. We’re sure he and Madison have been making tons of memories already, and we don’t blame him for wanting to capture the moments forever on film!

Madison was also casual-cool in red jogger pants and black Converse hi-tops. A denim jacket completed her ensemble, and she was all smiles as she chatted with Brooklyn both in and outside of the restaurant. So cute!

Madison and Brooklyn went public on July 21 when they shared a kiss at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, making everyone’s hearts flutter. Victoria and David Beckham‘s son and the YouTube starlet have been hanging out nonstop, and Madison is already in with the fam — she’s even been to dinner with Brooklyn and his mom, which is a sure sign! They make the perfect couple, if you ask us, and we can’t wait to see where their romance goes.

