Mac Miller Begs Fans To Stop Live Tweeting & Spoiling ‘Game Of Thrones’

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by a live tweeter? Mac Miller speaks for all of us when he says that oversharing, especially during ‘Game Of Thrones,’ is a total d*ck move.

We get it, you love Game Of Thrones just like everybody else. There’s no need to live tweet the episode. Poor Mac Miller, 25, had his viewing experience ruined on the night of July 23 thanks to over-excited bloggers, who gave away spoilers over the internet mere seconds after it aired. In response, he posted a PSA to his six million Twitter followers — “You gotta stop live tweeting Game Of Thrones episodes. It’s just not morally responsible.” There’s honestly nothing more frustrating than planning a quiet night in with Netflix & Chill (it’s actually HBO GO but same thing) and checking social media to see people buzzing over the biggest shocker or cliffhanger. It should be illegal.

The hype surrounding season 7 is so bonkers that die-hard fans actually overloaded the streaming site. HBO GO devastatingly crashed on the night of the premiere, leaving millions in utter distress. “Ugh! I’m up at dawn trying to watch GOT on HBO Go but it won’t authorize,” one user commented. “The worst thing is when there’s too many people on the HBO GO account and now I can’t watch Game Of Thrones,” another added. The Twittersphere exploded with memes and gifs of complete frustration. Thankfully, tech support saved the day and fans were able to stream the episode an hour later or so.

The second episode of season 7 premiered tonight (July 23), but because we’re nice people, we’re not going to give away any spoilers! There’s a different post for that which you can read if you’re all caught up. Some of us are refreshing our minds by re-watching season 6 again. Here’s the synopsis though. Daenerys is coming to Westeros. Jon Show is discovering his real parents. And Cersei is now the queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

You gotta stop live tweeting Game Of Thrones episodes. It's just not morally responsible. — Mac (@MacMiller) July 24, 2017

