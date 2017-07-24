‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap — Safaree Talks Nicki Minaj & Alexis Skyy Throws A Drink At Zell

Get your buttery popcorn ready! Friendships are put to the test on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,’ during the heated July 24th episode. Cat fights break out, drinks are thrown and new stars are introduced. Here’s all the piping hot tea!

The fourth season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood kicked off with a bang! Fans are introduced to singer and songwriter Keyshia Cole on the highly anticipated July 24th premiere episode. “It’s been a long journey. We about to put out the album and we’re going on a new tour,” she explains. Keyshia opens up about being separated for the last two years and reveals how she hopes to rebuild what was lost from her fizzled relationship with Daniel “Booby” Gibson. She admits, “we’ve been on the outs for years,” but explains how he’s always been a great father to their son. Booby is staying at her house and they’re pretty darn supportive to each other, despite their split!

Hazel-E is ready to take the world by storm! Hazel reveals why she was MIA while soaking up the sun in a tiny gold bikini. “I was caught up in relationship drama with Mr. Katt Williams, but don’t get it twisted the comeback is real,” she says. Hazel is now dating rising rapper Rose Burgundy. He’s 10 years younger, but he knows how to keep her happy by “showering her with affection” and more. It’s her time to shine, so she wants to invite Nikki Mudarris and Teairra Mari to an upcoming event of hers. She wants to also invite Moniece Slaughter and Masika Kalysha, who “crossed the line.” She’s mad at Teairra for being cool with Masika, but she’s not too worried about the drama since Rose was licking whipped cream off her toes!

Fan-favorite Safaree Samuels admits that “a lot has changed.” He’s putting on more suave and sophisticated suits, while putting down the eccentric fur coats. (It’s about time)! While catching up with his boys for a quick game of basketball, Booby and Fizz bond over having 7-years-old kids and Safaree plays coy about his relationship with Miss Nikki Baby. Safaree asks Booby about Keyshia’s sizzling new song “You,” noting how it’s clearly about the fragile state of their relationship. “I could definitely relate bro. I could relate to being in a public breakup in front of the world and having songs written about me,” Safaree says, while hinting about his split with Nicki Minaj!

Things are HEATING up in Hollywood…

Don't miss the RETURN of #LHHH this Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/v0uSVtXvX4 — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) July 18, 2017

There’s no shortage of shake-ups this time around! Brooke Valentine makes her grand debut while enjoying the sunset in Huntington Beach. “I took some time off to raise my son, but now I’m ready to get this thing popping and I know you’ll all been waiting,” the singer admits. She’s joined by the heart-throb, Marcus Black, who just got off tour and the lovebirds are making beautiful music together. It’s revealed they’ve been together for over a year! When they first met, he was in the middle of a divorce and things ended up evolving between the two. His mom gives her the “stamp of approval,” but there’s something still preventing him from going down the altar just yet!

As expected, Hazel-E’s “women’s empowerment” event is all that and MORE. Miss Nikki Baby shows up and admits that her and Safaree decided to be just friends. When she walks by Moniece, Masika and Zell, it’s clear there’s MAJOR tension. As Moniece says, “does she ever wear anything other than ‘I’m open for business’ outfits?” Hazel ends up pulling up in a helicopter wearing a huge fur coat, before taking the stage to perform her red-hot jams. When she begins her speech to thank all the attendees, Masika interjects and things quickly go from zero to 100. After the ladies hurl insults at each other, a drink is thrown at Hazel-E and security has to pull the women apart!

Later, Teairra Mari and Hazel meet up to try to bury the hatchet, but it looks like there’s a lot of animosity between the former best friends. What starts off as a friendly interaction quickly turns to a heated argument. Hazel makes a comment about her weight and Teairra slams her for living off credit card fraud. “Everything about this little Hollywood persona that Hazel is trying to present is fake,” Teairra says, even calling her a Miss Nikki Baby knock-off! Even after having so much history together, it’s clear these two are O-V-E-R.

Teairra and Hazel used to live together for two years and they were once glued to the hip. However, now that Hazel is no longer cool with Teairra and Masika, Miss Nikki Baby decides to introduce her to Alexis Skyy. She is ready to make a splash of her own in Los Angeles. Alexis is done with Fetty Wap and she’s already head over heels about her new beau. However, there’s still a lot of tension between her and Masika — something Hazel can understand. Alexis explained, “two years ago, [Fetty and Masika] got drunk and had a baby.” Hazel claims that Masika has slept with all their men!

At the end, it’s revealed that Brooke’s boyfriend Marcus is STILL married. He’s working on his divorce, as it was never finalized. “When it comes to signing the papers, there’s always been a distraction,” Marcus confesses. Hopefully this will get sorted out, but Brooke is not thrilled about his secret. Finally, the group gathers at the Strand House. Moniece explains how Masika usually comes for karaoke night, but she was busy so Zell ended up joining them. After an awkward conversation, Alexis throws a drink at Zell, since he disses her and Nikki by calling the latter “cheapish.” Nikki claps back by telling him he should invest in some surgery to look this good. What a show!

