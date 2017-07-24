Louis Tomlinson Insists That ‘Larry Stylinson’ Is Never Going To Happen & Fans Are Crushed

Louis Tomlinson finally denied the popular ‘Larry Stylinson’ conspiracy theory that’s been going on for years. Read what he had to say about the crazy rumors here!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, finally addressed and put to rest those wild rumors that he and One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, 23, have a secret romantic relationship. Shortly after the band got together, fans came up with the popular conspiracy theory and named it “Larry Stylinson,” a combination of Louis’ and Harry’s names. “I’ve never actually been asked about it directly,” Louis said in a video interview when asked about it by The Sun. “It’s a funny thing, I mean, people can believe what they want to believe but I just think it comes across sometimes a little bit disrespectful to the ones that I love, like Eleanor.” Eleanor Calder, 25, has been Louis’ on-again, off-again girlfriend since 2011. “It’s like anything…if you google ‘conspiracy on iPhones’, you’re gonna get a conspiracy,” he continued. “I think it’s one of these things that people love to buy into but in reality, obviously there’s no truth to it, obviously.” Sorry, Larry fans! See some of Louis and Harry’s best moments with One Direction here!

Off-camera, Louis also talked about how the Larry theory negatively affected his friendship with Harry.”It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did,” he admitted. “It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable.” How sad! Since the hiatus of One Direction, Louis’ been pretty vocal about his support for his bandmates in various situations, but he’s always been a little more quiet when it comes to Harry and now we know why. Although it’s caused some discomfort between the two, Louis is still very supportive of Harry and his solo music career. “He’s a very very hard worker and his potential is massive in so many different fields,” he kindly said.

Larry fans may be devastated over Louis denying their theory, but they can still be happy about the “Just Hold On” singer pursuing his own talent. He just released his amazing second solo single, “Back to You” featuring Bebe Rexha and has been slowly but surely working on an album for future release.

