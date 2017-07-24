Linkin Parks Mourns Chester Bennington In First Official Statement: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

In the aftermath of Chester Bennington’s startling suicide, his band Linkin Park has released a touching ‘Dear Chester’ letter honoring their frontman on July 24. Here’s what they said.

“Dear Chester,” Linkin Park said via their official Facebook page on July 24, “Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.” Take a look back at the beloved vocalist in action right here.

“You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized,” the band continued. “In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.” You can read the rest of the statement below.

As we previously reported, the 41-year-old rocker was found dead in his home at the Palos Verdes Estates in LA County at 9 a.m. on July 20. The frontman’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide by hanging at this point. Chester notably fought both alcohol and drug addiction for years prior to his death. He leaves behind his wife Talinda Ann Bentley and six children. From the debut of their first full-length album Hybrid Theory, Linkin Park immediately rose to prominence in the alternative music scene, creating fresh innovative singles that defied genres and garnered sweeping acclaim.

“Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” Chester’s bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted following the tragic news breaking on May 20. The band was in the midst of a massive nationwide tour when Chester took his life. They were also scheduled to join James Corden for his hugely successful “Carpool Karaoke.” Chester was a close friend of Chris Cornell who had also battled addiction for years and hung himself in May. One thing is certain: 2017 has been a very difficult year for music lovers.

