Keyshia Cole & Chanel West Coast Take Over In Epic ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Supertrailer

The fourth season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ is kicking off July 24 and fans are in for a WILD ride! From the heated feuds to sexy new stars, you don’t want to miss a second of the action. Check out the epic supertrailer!

After a long wait, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is back and the superstar cast has reunited for season four! Fans better get ready for an emotional roller coaster, since there’s no shortage of drama in the epic supertrailer for the hit VH1 reality show. Keyshia Cole, 35, will be making her grand debut with her now-estranged husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson, 31. The songstress is elated about having a successful new album and label, so she’s ready to “re-set” her life while learning to co-parent with her former flame as they move towards divorce. Keyshia is definitely “back and better than ever.”

Hazel-E, 37, returns to her stomping grounds to “show these women” that it’s her city. Her boisterous personality clearly rubs her co-stars the wrong way, since she’s seen throwing a drink at her longtime rival Masika Kalysha, 32, and a plate at her ex BFF Teairra Mari, 29. Prepare for major nostalgia, since Safaree Samuels, 36, and Nikki Mudarris, 27, are seen holding hands — but it looks like it’s strictly business for the former love interests at this point. She introduces him to Chanel West Coast, 28, who is ready to expand her fan base while pursuing her rap career! “This aint the first time I’ve pushed a pretty, young thing to the next level,” Safaree says.

Along with the heated feuds and wild love triangles, there’s some heartbreaking moments. Newlyweds Ray J, 36, and Princess Love, 32, are ready to conceive a child, but they’re struggling to do so. “Princess wants a baby but it ain’t happening,” he explains, as the clip shows her crying over another negative pregnancy test. He’s clearly unafraid to keep trying new things, since he recruits his friends and says, “we should see who has the highest sperm count.” Meanwhile, dynamic duo Lyrica Anderson, 28, and A1 Bentley, 30, are dealing with intense marital woes of their own.

Watch Princess Love gives us a quick intro to some of the newest #LHHH cast.

Don't miss the NEW SEASON of #LHHH Monday July 24 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/SFXhuFm6wN — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) July 15, 2017

“We’re not signing any females,” Lyrica yells at her hubby. It looks like he’s not going down without a fight! Meanwhile, Teairra ends up finding love with L&HH: New York star Cisco Rosado. He’s no longer dedicated to being the best “creep squad” member, but now he’s dealing with his girlfriend’s problem with alcohol. Zell Swag, Brooke Valentine, 32, and Marcus Black are also shaking up the dynamic as new cast members!

The drama with Alexis Skyy, 23, is bound to get wild, due to her tense relationship with Masika. Additionally, Moniece Slaughter, 30, can’t wait to show off her new girlfriend A.D. Diggs to the world. Even though people aren’t buying that she actually likes women, A.D. responds, “I’m having sex with her so she’s got to be something.” This is only a taste of what’s to come!

