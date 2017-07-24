Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Have A Blast In Cabo San Lucas In Wake Of Cheating Rumors

Life is a beach for Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish! The couple, who are currently plagued with rumors about his infidelity, were seen having a fantastic time in Cabo San Lucas on July 24!

Kevin Hart, 38, and Eniko Parrish, 32, don’t appear to have a care in the world — which is a little strange, seeing as they are at the center of a huge cheating scandal right now. The actor and his six-months-pregnant wife decided to head for Cabo San Lucas this week in the wake of rumors that he had cheated on her with a singer in Miami. And based on the pictures of their Mexican vaca,y it looks like these two are on more than good terms. CHECK OUT THE FUN PICS OF ENIKO AND KEVIN IN CABO SAN LUCAS RIGHT HERE.

Eniko looked absolutely stunning while flaunting her amazing body, including her growing baby bump, in a super cute bikini. The pair were seen wading in the clear blue water, smiling and having a blast, despite all the scandalous things being said about the comedian. Of course, Eniko may really have nothing to worry about because Kevin has insisted that the rumors of his infidelity are just that, rumors. The couple were joined by several friends, including rapper Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. All in all it seems like no one there believes anything but love is coming between these two! Click here to see pics of other celebs who allegedly cheated.

Kevin and Eniko, who will celebrate their first anniversary at the beginning of August, were already brushing off the cheating allegations before they even left for vacation. Over the weekend Kevin shared a video of he and Eniko busting some moves in their home to French Montana‘s “Unforgettable.” Watching the way Kevin smiled brightly at his wife while she danced around him with her pregnant belly was truly adorable!

