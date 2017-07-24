Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish’s Anniversary Will Prove How Much He Loves Her After Cheating Rumors

Kevin Hart’s going to make his first anniversary with wife Eniko Parrish one she’ll remember for the rest of her life! The comedian, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY, has major plans, including a vow renewal!

Jumanji star Kevin Hart, 38, already had a tall order to fill when it came to making his first wedding anniversary with wife Eniko Parrish, 32, amazing. He now has to make the day twice as nice after he was slammed with cheating rumors. Kevin’s got it all under control, though, so no need to worry! He’s vowed to make August 13 as romantic as possible for his wife, who’s pregnant with their first child together!

“Kevin was already going to be celebrating this upcoming anniversary, but now after the accusations he’s going all out and making it all about Eniko,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He loves her and can’t wait for their child [to be born]. He wants to prove how much he loves his wife and is contemplating on renewing their vows. He has told her that it is her day, and she can do whatever she wants and he’ll accommodate all her needs.”

That’s so sweet! Kevin was confronted with unfounded cheating rumors after paps took footage of him sitting in a car with another woman in Miami. He’s vehemently denied the allegations, and Eniko’s standing by her man. He posted a silly video on Instagram of the happy couple dancing around their house, literally shaking off the drama on July 23, and they looked so in love. He followed the video with a series of cheerful tweets the next day: “I’m in a good a** mood today. Feeling happy & blessed & wishing nothing but the same for the rest of the world! Smile & hug somebody damn it”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment.

