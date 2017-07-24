Kendall Jenner Gets Completely Nude Lying On Picnic Table Under A Chandelier — Sexiest Pic Ever

Yoowza! Kendall Jenner shared WAY more of herself with fans than she usually does when she posted a totally nude photo of herself to Instagram on July 24. Check out the provocative pic!

Kendall Jenner, 21, was smoking hot in the photo she posted to Instagram on July 24 — literally. The hottie with a body shared a black and white shot of herself from a sexy photo shoot in which she wore absolutely nothing while lounging on a picnic table! The sole accessory the completely nude reality TV star had was the cigarette she held between her delicate fingers. Just to be clear though, she does not smoke, something she confirmed to her fans with a very straight forward “i don’t smoke,” caption. We believe ya, Kendall!

A$AP Rocky‘s alleged girlfriend looked absolutely stunning sans clothes, as she laid face down on the table. We couldn’t help but be enthralled by Kendall’s beauty, though the location of the shoot seemed a little silly. The second to youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was rocking her birthday suit on the picnic table, which sat beneath an ornate crystal chandelier… in the middle of the woods. Huh? Whatever, we will accept it and so will her fans, who immediately started praising the sexy shot. “BUT YOU SMOKING HOT BABY GIRL LOVE YOU 👀💯😍♨,” one user wrote. “Classic. Beautiful photograph,” another commented.

This is hardly the first time Kendall’s shown of her lovely assets (those Kardashian-Jenner genes, though), but it is one of the few times we’ve seen her go fully nude. Being a supermodel, Kendall is fearless on the runway and at every photo shoot in which she needs to rock a crazy new style created by an haute couture designer. But it seems she is clearly not afraid to strip down and show off the female form in all its glory either! This is was definetely Kendall’s sexiest pic ever! See hot photos of Kendall and other hot celebs on pool floats.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s smoking hot pic? Let us know below!