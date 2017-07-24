Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Purpose World Tour Dates & Fans Are Heartbroken

Justin Bieber just canceled the rest of his Purpose World Tour Dates, and though he ‘loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,’ as he said in a statement, that’s exactly what happened. See the devastated fan tweets here!

Justin Bieber, 23, issued a statement on July 24 announcing that the rest of his Purpose World Tour concerts are canceled, and fans are not handling it well. Considering he just axed 14 dates from Arlington, TX to Singapore, we don’t blame ’em!

“I JUST HEARD @justinbieber IS CANCELLING THE REST OF HIS TOUR AND IM SEEING HIM IN 2 WEEKS SOMEONE TELL ME THIS ISNT TRUE,” one fan tweeted. Others are defending the singer, pointing out that the Purpose tour has been going on for quite a while. “Justin Bieber has done 150 purpose tour shows keep that in mind before you start attacking. thats alot for someone to handle at his age,” one fan wrote.

In his statement, Justin thanked fans for attending past Purpose dates, and said he is “grateful and honored” to have toured with his crew and perform. The reason for the cancelation is cited only as “unforeseen circumstances,” but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more. All ticket sales will be refunded, and hopefully the past issues with promoters concerning JB concert refunds won’t happen again.

Check out tweets from fans:

Did Justin Bieber really cancel the rest of his tour? — sam! 🌈 8! (@samxyloto) July 24, 2017

@justinbieber why did you cancel your tour early!! You were coming to my town next & it's my bday weekend, 😢😢 — HeFollowedMe♡ (@Jelena726) July 24, 2017

IM REAL FUCKING SAD THAT JUSTIN BIEBER CANCELLED THE REST OF HIS TOUR I WAS SO EXCITED TO SEE HIM )): — dama ✨ (@daamaa__) July 24, 2017

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, did you have tix to any of JB’s tour dates this summer? Tell us if you’re bummed!