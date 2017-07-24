Justin Bieber took a walk on the wild side with a lovely brunette, stripping down to just his gym shorts and Calvins for a brisk hike. This is definitely his favorite way to hang out with ladies!

Justin Bieber, 23, got in a quick workout on July 23 with a friend, and he apparently wanted his fans to know all about it! The Biebs grabbed a couple paparazzi shots from his leisurely hike through the hills of Los Angeles and stuck them on his Instagram. Though he didn’t caption the pics, he pointedly selected one that provided an up-close glimpse of his hiking buddy. And she’s gorgeous!

Beliebers flocked to the comments on his Instagram pic and declared that they believed they knew the beautiful mystery brunette’s identity. While it’s still unconfirmed, they think that she’s Audreyana Michelle! She does look an awful lot like the Miami-based model, who was wearing something similar to the girl in Justin’s photo that same day, as well. Interesting! Could she be the woman lucky enough to get a close-up glimpse of Justin and his trusty Calvins?

Justin certainly likes to take girls hiking. The “Sorry” singer has been spotted getting close with nature while also getting close with women like Sofia Richie, 19, Hailey Baldwin, 20, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Selena Gomez, 24 — to name a few! It’s the perfect way to get to know someone. In the immortal words of Elle Woods: Exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy! Who wouldn’t be able to smile after hanging out with Justin in the great outdoors? It’s unclear if Justin’s mystery girl was with him when he hit up a 7/11 in Beverly Hills for a post-hike Slurpee. The No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service thing doesn’t apply when you’re a pop star, apparently, because he was looking cool as a cucumber in just his shorts!

