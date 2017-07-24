Justin Bieber Cancels The Rest Of His Purpose World Tour Dates

Show’s over, people! Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates as of July 24, effective immediately. But why?

Justin Bieber, 23, just canceled the rest of his Purpose World Tour dates, and it’s because he’s “just over it,” as one source claimed to TMZ. That means 14 shows will not, in fact, be going on. Yikes!

UPDATE: Justin Bieber has issued the following statement: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Justin was going to be playing giant stadiums all over the US, as well as major stops in Japan and Singapore. Unfortunately, fans will also miss out on opening sets from Migos, Vic Mensa, Kehlani and Martin Garrix. Here’s the list of dates that will be affected:

July 29, 2017 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

August 5, 2017 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

August 12, 2017 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

August 18, 2017 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

August 23, 2017 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

August 24, 2017 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

August 29, 2017 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

September 5, 2017 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

September 6, 2017 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

September 23, 2017 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

September 24, 2017 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

September 27, 2017 – Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld Arena

September 30, 2017 – Santa Maria, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

October 7, 2017 – Singapore @ National Stadium

