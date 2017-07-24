Justin Bieber Apologizes To ‘Betrayed & Disappointed’ Fans After Canceling Tour

Justin Bieber feels horrible about leaving fans feeling ‘betrayed’ or ‘disappointed’ after canceling the remainder of his massive ‘Purpose Tour,’ so on July 24, he gave them a heartfelt apology. Click here to watch.

Justin Bieber, 23, stunned fans on July 24, after canceling the last few months of his Purpose World Tour. Fans immediately started sharing their sorrows online! That made Justin feel terrible, so he offered an apology. “I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome,” he gushed in a video obtained by TMZ. “Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it’s not in my heart or anything. Have a blessed day!” Watch the video of the sweet apology, above.

Luckily, Justin says there’s NO reason fans should be worried about him. “Yeah, everything’s fine,” he explained. It just sounds like it’s time for some very much needed R&R for the pop star. “I’ve been on tour for two years,” he said. So what’s next for him? “Just resting and getting some relaxation, we’re going to ride some bikes,” he laughed. Hopefully that will make him feel much better!

It’s true, Justin has been on tour for a very long time. He began in March, 2016, and planned to go through Sept. 2017. Though he wasn’t technically touring before that, Justin did a lot of shows to promote his album after Purpose came out Nov. 2015. He’s been busting his butt flying all over the world, and despite many bumps along the way he still powered through. Very early on in the tour he canceled all meet and greets because they were giving him depression and stressing him out. Apparently despite the adjustments, it’s all become too much for him. We hope he feels better (and puts out a new album) soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin had a good excuse for cancelling the Purpose Tour? Let us know!