Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell Reveal Stunning Engagement Photos — See Sweet Pics

Joseph Duggar, 22, and his bride-to-be Kendra Caldwell, 19, have publicly released their gorgeous engagement photos and we can’t get enough of them! SEE THE INCREDIBLE PHOTOS HERE! The loving couple met at church and announced they were courting in Mar. 2017 before getting engaged in May 2017. Their amazing photo shoot was done outdoors and they couldn’t look happier while smiling in various poses, including one in which they’re forming their hands together into the shape of a heart. Joseph looked handsome in a pink button down shirt and jeans while Kendra looked pretty in a olive green blouse, dark blue knee length skirt, and of course her diamond ring. See some of the best pics of the Duggar family here!

They first posted the engagement photos, captured by photographer Elizabeth Joy, on the Duggar family’s official website with a caption that read, “Joe and Kendra had a wonderful engagement photo session! We are so happy to share these with you!” Although the couple is still young, it’s a tradition in the highly religious Duggar family to get married at a young age. Five of Joseph’s 18 siblings, who are all in their twenties and teens, are already married and several of them have started having children. The family just keeps on growing and we’re pretty sure Joseph and Kendra would love to add to the bunch when the time is right!

There’s no word yet on when the marriage will happen for Joseph and Kendra but the 19 Kids and Counting siblings are known to not wait too long after the official engagement takes place. Despite the happy news, the Duggar family has had their fair share of dark times and controversy. Joseph’s brother, Josh, made headlines due to shocking cheating and sex scandals and Joseph’s cousin, Amy Duggar King recently revealed that she was allegedly physically abused by her father. After those tough moments, it’s exciting to know Joseph and Kendra now have a reason for another celebration!

