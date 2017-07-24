Jessica Chastain Is The Face Of Ralph Lauren’s Newest Scent WOMAN

Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain is the new face of Ralph Lauren’s brand new fragrance WOMAN. Find out more about the feminine scent below!

“For me, WOMAN captures the very essence of modern femininity,” Ralph Lauren said in a press release on July 24. The fragrance strikes a balance between power and grace — it’s strong yet soft. Feminine yet powerful. The slogan on the ad campaign is “Woman Above All.” The print campaign is by photographer Steven Meisel. The television campaign is by Philippe Le Sourd. The fragrance itself is a gorgeous composition — a mix of tuberose and woods. The bottle is classic, with rose gold finishes for that feminine touch.

Jessica Chastain, 40, embodies the scent to perfection. She looks classic and elegant in the first photo, wearing a white button down shirt that’s unbuttoned, for a sexy twist. On top, a black jacket. Though the photo is black and white, her red hair looks glossy and shiny. Her eyes are defined with liner while her lips appear to be more nude and natural.

The fragrance will be available in August. Ralph Lauren’s fragrance empire began 35 years ago, and since then, has grown to include luxury, cult-favorite fragrances like Polo, Polo Blue, Polo Black, Polo Red, Polo Red Intense, Polo Supreme Essences, The Ralph Lauren Collection Fragrances, Ralph Lauren Romance, Midnight Romance, Tender Romance, Ralph, Ralph Fresh and The Big Pony Fragrance Collection For Women and For Men. So many classics!

