Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Pack On PDA As Heartbroken Wife Deletes Him From Instagram

Jeremy Meek’s romance with Chloe Green continues to heat up, even as his estranged wife gives him the cold shoulder. As Melissa Meeks scrubbed him from her social media, Jeremy was out partying with his new girlfriend.

Yeah, the picture of Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green, 26, walking out of the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood in the early hours of Jul 23 might be good for their ‘gram, don’t expect to see it anywhere near Melissa Meeks’ profiles. The “Hot Felon” and the Topshop heiress were spotted leaving the club after what must have been a wild night. Both of them seemed a bit sleepy, but as rough as they appeared, they still walked while holding each other hands. While that seems really sweet, to Jeremy’s estranged wife (and mother of their seven year old son, Jeremy Meeks Jr.), it’s just another reason to hit the DELETE button.

Melissa removed any reference from Jeremy from her social media bio, according to the Daily Mail. She previously described herself as “Wife to Jeremy Meeks,” and she included the ring emoji. She still kept the “Blessed beyond belief” part of her bio, while also saying she’s “Dedicated to everything I do. Me and my fam.” As of July 24, there were still pictures of her with Jeremy all over her account (who knows how long those will last.) However, there’s a pretty powerful picture posted on July 14: “Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie.”

Kissing was what caused this rift between Jeremy and his wife in the first place. After Jeremy was caught kissing Chloe during a vacation in Turkey, Melissa was devastated by this betrayal. “We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.” The couple continues to navigate their divorce proceedings, freeing Jeremy to pursue his new love with Chloe.

When Chloe and Jeremy reunited for a sizzling pool date, the two of them “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Since then, they’ve taken practically every opportunity to hold hands, make out, and grab each others’ butt in public. It seems that they can’t get enough of flashing their love in public, but it’s safe to assume that Melissa’s getting sick and tired of seeing her soon-to-be ex-husband’s PDA with his mistress.

