Jennifer Lopez, 48, Braless In Sheer Dress — 50 More Times She Looked Sexy AF

Birthday suit, indeed! Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 48th birthday on July 22 alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and she looked hotter than ever! See how she went braless on her birthday and re-live 50 other times she looked flawless in the gallery!

Jennifer Lopez turned 48 years old on July 24 and she is serious GOALS. Literally, the epitome of the word GOALS. She works hard on her flawless figure — working out every day, no drinking, no smoking — and it’s really paid off. Because at 48, she looks half her age! For her birthday party in Miami, she skipped the undergarments and went for a sheer black mini dress with some strategically placed cut outs and appliques. WOW. We could see muscles in every part of her body. Her back, her stomach, her legs — every inch of her is toned and tight!

She paired her dress with big hoop earrings and black, strappy sandals. It seems like J-Lo has never had a bad body day — it’s like she is aging in reverse! She loves to show off her famous booty and curves in cut-out dresses and tight outfits. We love her fashion choices! She always seems to highlight her body in the perfect way, showing some skin without being too revealing. We love when she hits the red carpet at award shows, because we know we’re in for a treat!

Obviously, this latest birthday look is the cherry on top, but J-Lo has been serving amazing looks for years and years. I mean, think about that green, low-cut Versace dress she wore at the 2000 Grammys! That really started it all and she hasn’t slowed down since! Click through the gallery to see 50 gorgeous looks on J-Lo and wish her a happy birthday in the comments!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer Lopez’s birthday dress is her sexiest look ever?