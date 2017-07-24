‘GLOW’s Britney Young Reveals How Her Plus Size Character Became A Fan Favorite

Britney Young’s character Carmen Wade was clearly the fan favorite from season 1 of ‘GLOW,’ Netflix’s epic new series about female wrestlers. Britney told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she feels about Carmen’s affect on fans!

Machu! Machu! Machu! If you were wondering how Britney Young‘s character Carmen Wade, a.k.a Machu Picchu, became so likable with Netflix’s GLOW fans so quickly we have the answer — Britney herself is the most likable person ever. The lovely young actress joined HollywoodLife.com last week for an EXCLUSIVE interview to discuss everything about the new series — which tells the story of the real life world of women’s wrestling in the ’80s, with a serious dash of humor thrown in! And just being around her had us, well, glowing! Click here to see photos from GLOW season 1.

Britney revealed so many amazing things about the new show, a program that has fast become one of the most popular new series on Netflix — including how her adorable, yet fierce, plus size character made her into the show’s breakout star! “I think people are relating to her because she’s actually real and I think that’s the one reason why I related to her,” Britney said of Carmen, though she admits she is quite “overwhelmed” and “humbled” by the attention.

“A lot of her issues, a lot of her anxieties, her insecurities, even her happy moments, are all things that we all experience. And I think that’s what fans are really kind of gravitating toward. Seeing like, oh I’ve experienced insecurity or I’ve had a panic attack, anxiety, in my life. And they see her go through it and it’s like, oh someone knows exactly what I’m talking about. So I think that’s why people are really drawn to her. And I love it. I love Carmen. She’s so great. So I’m glad that people are so excited about her.”

Britney also spoke out on how she felt “a little nervous” that she might hurt smaller girls while filming the show, which also stars Alison Brie. However, actress Kia Stevens, who plays Welfare Queen, took her under her wing, telling her: “Wrestling is not about size, it’s about communication, it’s about sharing this experience with your partner. And once you get that, these little girls are going to be throwing you around the ring just as aggressively as you would be throwing them.” How inspiring! Check out the other stars of GLOW here.

We couldn’t help but ask Britney how empowering it was to take on the act of wrestling as a woman. “To see women go into this physical place and just completely kick butt is something I think that we haven’t seen on TV before, like this really raw grittiness of it. So I’m glad we could portray all the sweat and stinkiness that comes along with wrestling,” she said laughing. We love it! To see more of Britney’s interview (including a hint at what’s in store for season 2!) check out the videos above and below.

