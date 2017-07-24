Girl, 18, Arrested After Live Streaming Car Crash That Kills Sister, 14: ‘I Killed Her & I Don’t Care’

Cali teen Obdulia Sanchez was arrested over a car crash that killed her sister. Obdulia is being accused of not only driving while intoxicated, but also live streaming the crash & filming her sister’s bloodied body!

An 18-year-old girl from California, Obdulia Sanchez, was arrested after crashing her car and killing her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, on July 21. Shockingly, Obdulia even live streamed the deadly accident to her Instagram account, and showed her sister’s dead body on camera in the aftermath. During the extremely disturbing video, Obdulia can be heard saying after the crash, “Jacqueline, please wake up. I f****** killed my sister, ok? I know I’m going to jail for life. I love my sister… this is the last thing I thought was going to happen to us.” She continues while shaking the bloodied body, “I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.”

The horrific clip ends with her kneeling next to her dead sister and yelling, “Wake up baby, I’m f**king sorry baby, I did not mean to kill you sweetie.” Jacqueline ended up dying at the scene after being ejected from the car her sister was driving. She was not wearing her seatbelt. Authorities are now looking into the graphic video Obdulia posted, as they believe it shows the deadly events unfolding, according to BuzzFeed, who spoke with California Highway Patrol Sergeant Darin Heredia. Authorities also have said that Obdulia was driving under the influence of alcohol when she and her sister, and another 14-year-old girl, crashed at around 6:40 p.m.

Before the deadly crash, Obdulia can be seen recording herself while driving, listening to music, and rapping along. All of a sudden the camera goes red and screams can be heard, which is presumably when the car rolls over a barbed wire fence and onto a field. Authorities say Obdulia was detained at the scene after allegedly becoming combative with officers after the crash. She was apparently screaming that her sister was dead as officers attempted to calm her down, the Fresno Bee reports. Additionally, police told ABC 30, “Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field.”

They’re now trying to determine if the live streamed video is authentic, but family members reportedly say that Obdulia did in fact film it, according to KFSN-TV. They also revealed that Jacqueline was supposed to celebrate her 15th birthday on Sunday. Mary Hernandez is one of the viewers of Obdulia’s shocking live stream, and she decided to save it because she was unsure if the footage was actually real. “At first we didn’t even want to believe it was real,” she explained. “I recorded it and posted it mainly because as someone who uses Snapchat I see a lot of people driving with their Snapchats doing what she was doing, so to me it was like an eye opener.”

HollywoodLifers — please leave your condolences for the Sanchez family below.