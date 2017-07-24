It’s finally happening. Jon Snow and Daenerys are about to meet for the first time ever. The new trailer for episode 3 of the seventh season is getting us SO HYPE for this epic moment. Watch now!

Game of Thrones season 7 is definitely going to be the season of game-changing moments. Arya (Maisie Williams) and Nymeria reunited in the July 23 episode, and now Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will meet in the July 30 episode. The final few seconds of the new preview for episode 3 shows Jon Snow walking through the doors of Dragonstone where Daenerys is waiting. Jon Snow is with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Davos (Liam Cunningham), and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), while Dany is making herself at home in the throne room.

This could be the most highly-anticipated TV moment of the last 10 years. Jon Snow and Daenerys have never met on the show. Fans have been clamoring for these two to cross paths and unite since the show started. After 7 seasons, it’s about time!

So what brings Jon Snow to Dragonstone? In the second episode of the seventh season, “Stormborn,” Tyrion sends a raven to Winterfell asking Jon Snow to come to Dragonstone to meet with Daenerys. Jon Snow also learned from Sam that there’s dragonglass at Dragonstone. Dragonglass is the only thing that can take down White Walkers!

This will also be the first time Jon Snow has come into contact with the Targaryen side of his family. As we all know now, Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Rhaegar is Daenerys’ brother! Dany is technically Jon Snow’s aunt!

The official synopsis for the third episode of season 7 reads: “Daenerys holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.” Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

