Evan Rachel Wood Just Rocked The Coolest Hairstyle Ever At Comic-Con

Even Rachel Wood rocked a sleek and sexy hairstyle as she spoke about the upcoming season of her show Westworld at Comic-Con. Hairstylist John D was responsible for the double knots look, and told us how it came about: “Evan was the inspo for the look! It was her idea to pull it back nice and sleek. It was my job to decide how to do that and not make it a traditional sleek style. Evan has such a cool confidence, and not to mention a gorgeous face, and can really pull off an extreme style, so I wanted to have a bit of fun with it.” Here’s how to copy her exact look.

“Step 1: I prepped hair with the TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray by spritzing it throughout hair. I wanted to prep the hair with this conditioning pre-styler because Evan’s hair has been colored a lot lately and I wanted to give it a little extra love and protection from any heat or stress that I might put on it by styling. After a few spritzes into the hair, I layered in some TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse to create some control to the style. Apply it to the roots of the hair with your fingers, then rake hands throughout to ensure equal distribution and coverage.

Step 2: After product is applied, I combed through and blow-dried hair towards the back of the head. I used a paddle brush to easily direct the hair while drying.

Step 3: Once hair is dried, divide the hair into two sections. The first section should gather the top half of hair from the top of one ear to the other. The second section should gather the hair on the lower half of head. After sectioned out, bind each section using an elastic to secure into a ponytail. Use an additional piece of elastic to then bind ponytails into small knots.

Step 4: To finish the look, use a flat iron, on low heat, to smooth the ends. Then, lock it down with a spritz of TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray all over the hair. Run a fine-toothed comb from the forehead to each ponytail to get out any knots and really control the style and slick the hair back.”

