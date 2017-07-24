‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Reveals She Didn’t Sleep With All 3 Finalists In The Fantasy Suites

What goes down inside the fantasy suites? This week, Rachel Lindsay gets closer with her final three — but not too close, she revealed in a new interview.

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for — but Rachel Lindsay is much different than any Bachelorette star in the past! The 32-year-old told ETOnline when the season began that at that point, she didn’t think she’d get intimate with all of the remaining men on fantasy suite night. Now, three months later, she told the outlet she followed through with that.

“I’m a woman of my word! I just said, I didn’t do it with everyone,” Rachel, 32, said. “Fantasy suites were huge for me. I walked in with a list of questions I had. You can’t cover everything with the limited amount of time you have. It’s the first time you have extended time with this person, for me, it’s like, if I’m taking the next step, I have a list of questions.”

She also admitted that while it was a “game changer,” she took the time to see if the men were the same off camera than they were on. And spoiler alert, they all were! Rachel’s three finalists, Eric Bigger, 29, Bryan Abasolo, 37, and Peter Kraus, 31, are all crazy about her, and in addition to fantasy suite dates, Rachel also brought the guys home to meet her family.

Speaking of her family, Rachel did tell her parents who she chose, she told ET, admitting it probably isn’t allowed, but she couldn’t lie to her family! “We call him ‘Jerome,’” she said about her new fiancé. “It’s my code name [for him]. I use it all the time. I’m so used to saying it. Even to his face, I’m like, ‘Hey Jerome!’ He loves it, I love it, we get a kick out of it all the time. I can’t even say I was looking at him and thought Jerome — it just came to me.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.