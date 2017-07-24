‘Counting On’ Recap: Duggar Couples Reveal Who Likes PDA Most In Juicy Season Finale

While the Duggar fam isn’t allowed to engage in physical contact until they’re in a courtship, now that many of our fav couples have tied the knot, they dished on who enjoys PDA the most — and it’s not who you’d think!

Part two of the Counting On after-show special proved to be quite the revealing episode, as the older Duggar couples — excluding Jill and Derick Dillard — dished on married life, their siblings, and even their spouses! Right off the bat, the show’s moderator asked Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, 19; husband Austin Forsyth; Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24; husband Ben Seewald 22; Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 23; and husband Jeremy Vuolo, 29, who likes to engage in PDA the most. And while most fans would assume it’d be newlyweds Jinger and Jeremy — who famously got scolded on their honeymoon for getting to “coupley” during an activity — all the Duggar couples agreed that it was Jill and Derick!

Defending her own relationship, Jessa laughed as she explained that it’s hard to hold hands and be cute together when you’re chasing two little kids around. Jessa and Ben did, after all, just welcome their second child, Henry, into the world back in February. The second couple we would have assumed to be the most touchy would be Austin and Joy, as they had only been married for 26 days when the episode aired. But we love that it was Jill and Derick, who have been happily married since 2014 and just welcomed their second child earlier this month. Click here to see pics of Jessa and Ben’s adorable family.

Expanding on the topic of PDA though, Joy’s siblings revealed that during their courtship, Joy would just “stare” into her now-hubby’s eyes. “It kind of freaked me out,” one of her younger brothers commented. “No, it only freaked YOU out,” Joy teased. Either way though, there’s no question Austin and Joy are happy to be married now. In fact, they both said their “alone time” was the best part of their recent honeymoon!

“We love being married, we can finally hug and kiss whenever we want,” Joy gushed to the cameras — aw! When taking a look back at Austin’s epic marriage proposal to Joy, the moderator laughed that the hug they shared after she said “yes,” did NOT seem like a complete “side hug.” The Duggars are, after all, supposed to refrain from giving full-on hugs until after they’re married. “We’re humans and sometimes we don’t abide perfectly by the rules,” Austin said, explaining their proposal hug. “That was a real hard try!”

When it came to their first kiss on the day of their wedding, both Austin and Joy thought it couldn’t have been more perfect. “It was on point,” Joy shared. “I just had him lead.” Austin added, “I didn’t want to chip her tooth!” Despite only being married for 26 days, Joy and Austin even won the couple game, so clearly they are meant to be! This was the season finale for Counting On, stay tuned to find out when the Duggars will be returning to TLC.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you looking forward to seeing next season of Counting On?