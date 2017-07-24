Christina Millian’s Sexiest Outfits Ever — Pics Of Her Best Body-Baring Looks

Christina Milian has a super hot body and the world really took notice on July 22 when she had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction in her string bikini in Miami. See all of her sexiest outfits below in our photo gallery!

Christina Milian, 35, is one hot mama! The singer and actress showed off a little too much while in Miami on July 22. Her nipple popped out of her swimsuit, but the star took it in stride, laughing about the mishap. She’s no stranger to skimpy outfits. In fact, she loves rocking sheer outfits and cut outs on the red carpet. We’re taking a look at her sexiest fashion choices — click the photo gallery above to see all the pics!

Christina’s so daring on the red carpet, and that’s something we love about her! She’s not afraid to show off her sexy curves, frequently rocking bodycon and sheer dresses. She’s also spending her summer in Miami, so we’ve seen her in a bunch of intricate and skimpy swimsuits lately! We are definitely not complaining! She’s bared her flat stomach and worn busty corsets — any look she rocks is with a ton of confidence and swag! Whether she is rocking leather or lace, the star oozes sex appeal on the red carpet and beyond!

Christina is all about balance and enjoying life. She owns Viva Diva Wines, which has yummy flavors like mango and pineapple and coconut! She must work out to keep her gorgeous curves, but knows how to indulge as well! In addition to working on her hot body, Christina is working on new music. Miami-based producer Chino posted a photo of them in the recording studio together on July 20. We can’t wait to hear!

