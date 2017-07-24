Did Charlize Theron Just Confirm She’s Joining Gal Gadot In ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel?

Wait — is the ‘Atomic Blonde’ about to become super friends with the Amazonian princess? Charlize Theron dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she’s ready to join Gal Gadot as part of ‘Wonder Woman 2.’

No, it’s not a case of fan-fiction gone awry. Charlize Theron, 41, – the woman who played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, Ravenna in Snow White and the Huntsman and the titular blonde in Atomic Blonde – may have given fans another reason to get excited for the Wonder Woman sequel. During San Diego Comic-Con, at the appropriately titled “Women Who Kick Ass” panel (according to Marie Claire) the talk turned to one of Charlize’s past collaborators, Patty Jenkins.

The 46-year-old director of the incredible blockbuster Wonder Woman previously worked with Charlize on Monster. While she couldn’t be there in person, Patty sent a note to be read at the “Women Who Kick Ass” panel. “Getting to work with Charlize and what we did together will always be remembered as a great high point of my life,” Patty said in her note. “She’s hard, yet soft, tough, yet yielding. It was a wonderful and rare gift and I can’t wait to work with my friend again one day.” Charlize, as it turns out, agrees with Patty!

“Now that we’ve, in our separate ways warmed up, we’re gonna do it,” Charlize said. “Yeah. Look I would love to work with her again. I had such an incredible time. I trusted her from the first time I met her. That’s a big thing for an actor, to be able to trust your director that way and she just never disappointed.” That’s an understatement. Charlize’s portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos won her the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Academy Award for Best Actress. Since parting, these two have reached new levels of success. What better way to celebrate than have Charlize stand shoulder-to-shoulder (or go face-to-face) with Gal Gadot, 32, in Wonder Woman 2?

Or will she join Her Majesty’s Secret Service? Charlize’s performance in Atomic Blonde has people thinking that she should take over the role of James Bond. While she’s “all for” a woman having her martini shaken — not stirred — she’s happy with doing her own thing, per IndieWire. “I think of this character [in ‘Atomic Blonde’] as something that could hopefully live and breathe in the same kind of format,” she said. “We could actually make a couple of more movies. I’m fine with leaving that over to Daniel [Craig] or Idris [Elba], and I’ll do Lorraine.” Well, she’s she done with being Lorraine, perhaps she could give Gal and Patty a call?

