Charlie Gard: Parents Of Terminally Ill Baby, 11 Mos., Decide To End Fight Over Treatment For Son

After 5 months, Charlie Gard’s parents have ended their legal battle over treatment for their critically ill son. The UK couple had been fighting for Charlie to receive help in the US, but time’s apparently ‘run out.’

Charlie Gard’s, 11 months, parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, announced on July 24 that they want to withdraw their application for their son to receive experimental treatment in the U.S. because it’s now “too late” for it to work. Charlie, who has mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, does not have the ability to see, hear, move, or even breathe on his own. His illness is a rare genetic condition, and he’s currently only alive because a machine is helping him breathe at Great Ormond Street Hospital in the U.K. Sadly his doctors had concluded earlier this year that nothing more could be done for him, and said he should be taken off life support.

However, his parents entered a court battle to let him undergo an experimental treatment in the United States. And while other courts had agreed with Charlie’s doctors — that the treatment is a pointless endeavor that hasn’t even been tested on someone with Charlie’s specific condition, and will only cause the baby more pain — Chris and Connie fought for their son tirelessly for months. Grant Armstrong, a lawyer representing the parents told the High Court on July 24 that Chris and Connie reached the tough decision to end their legal battle because an American doctor said it was now too late to give their son nucleoside therapy. “The parents’ worst nightmare have been confirmed,” Grant said.

“For Charlie, it’s too late, time has run out, irreversible muscular damage has been done and the treatment can no longer be a success,” the lawyer added. ”The parents had made the most painful of decisions, that only parents can make…Charlie has waited patiently for treatment. Due to delay, that window of opportunity has been lost.”

Parents of terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard drop legal fight to bring son to US for treatment https://t.co/2zSViFEAqp pic.twitter.com/0jJ0ifByjy — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 24, 2017

The lawyer also told the presiding judge that U.S. neurologist Dr. Michio Hirano had said he was no longer willing to offer the baby experimental therapy after he saw the results of a new MRI scan last week. Grant added that Chris and Connie are planning on establishing a foundation in Charlie’s honor so that the tiny baby’s voice “continues to be heard.” “The parents wish to treasure their remaining time with Charlie, however short that may be,” Grant said.

