Chanel West Coast insists She’s Not The ‘Villain’ Of ‘L&HH’ But Warns Co-Stars: Don’t ‘F*ck With Me’

Chanel West Coast’s not playing the villain on her first season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. The rapper’s definitely not playing nice, though, so her co-stars better watch out!

Chanel West Coast, 28, is about to make her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood debut on July 24, and she’s got big plans for leaving her mark on the show! It’s a major opportunity to promote her music and let fans see a different side to her than the cheery persona that they’ve come to know so well through Ridiculousness. “I feel people always see me being so sweet and funny and friendly on Ridiculousness, and they really don’t see the tough side of me that you would kind of expect to come out of a rapper,” Chanel told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. I think I will definitely gain a lot of fans and probably gain a little more respect too on Love & Hip-Hop.”

Just don’t expect her to get too bad. She’s toughening up, but she’s not turning into a jerk! “I definitely am not a villain. I am a friendly nice person,” Chanel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, when we asked her what kind of role she sees herself in on the reality show. “I love to make friends with people and be cool with everyone. I don’t really have time for drama.

“I think I am going to be the nice girl and probably the goofy one,” she continued. “I don’t take life seriously as some people. I tend to laugh at a lot, obviously; I think people know that from Ridiculousness but I am going to be the goofy, friendly one. But at the same time I am showing my tough side. I am friendly ,but I am not friendly to the point where you can f*ck with me and push my buttons!”

Watch Princess Love gives us a quick intro to some of the newest #LHHH cast.

Don't miss the NEW SEASON of #LHHH Monday July 24 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/SFXhuFm6wN — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) July 15, 2017

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood season 4 premieres on July 24 at 8:00pm ET!

