‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Looks Totally Kick-Ass In First Superhero Pic

Wonder Woman, you’ve been warned! There’s another femme super fighter hitting the big screen in 2019 and we’re finally getting a first look of Brie Larson in full costume. YES!

The Marvel universe has been more than ready for another female superhero to join their ranks and at San Diego Comic-Con, we finally got the first look of Captain Marvel, to be played by the gorgeous Brie Larson. Marvel, the last big panel at SDCC on Saturday was full of news, including the first look at its first female-led movie. Brie shared the photos on Instagram:

Brie recently revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she was hesitant about the role and what it would mean. “It took me a really long time. I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it. Ultimately, I couldn’t deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up,” she said. “I really, really feel like it’s worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women – I’ll do it.”

During the panel, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed that the film will be set in the ’90s — so it’ll be before the Avengers have met… or maybe even exist. Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury will also be in the film, but it will take place before he loses his eyes. The villains will be alien shape-shifters, AKA, the Skrulls. It was also revealed during the panel that Michelle Pfeiffer will be in the Ant-Man sequel as Janet Van Dyne, aka The Wasp!

