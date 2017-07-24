Rachel Admits She Thought Bryan Was A ‘Douchebag’ At First On ‘The Bachelorette’

Rachel Lindsay is definitely a game changer. She decided to have the final three men meet her family before fantasy suites — so, who impressed her family?

Usually after hometown dates, the finalists on The Bachelorette would head to spend some real one-on-one time together on a romantic overnight date. But Rachel Lindsay switched things up since her sister, Constance, was eight months pregnant and couldn’t travel — so, why not have the final three meet the family, first? That’s what she did; her dad unfortunately is a judge so he couldn’t appear on the show. Here’s the breakdown:

PETER

Before heading into Rachel’s house, Peter finally told her he was falling in love with her, and she was thrilled and said it back. He then explained, in front of her entire family, how he got to that place, and that he realized after hometown dates how much he missed her and didn’t want to be without her. He seemed nervous, but sincere — and her family liked that. He did not ask for her parents’ blessing to ask for her hand in marriage since he wasn’t sure he’d be ready to propose in two weeks. Again, her mother respected that.

ERIC

Eric hadn’t met a family in seven years, so he was obviously scared. He made a great first impression on the family, but since he had never been in love before, that was a red flag for the family. However, after his sister had a heart-to-heart, she was convinced that he was ready and serious. He did ask her mother’s permission to propose — and she gave it.

BRYAN

Before meeting Rachel’s parents, she brought him to lunch with her girlfriends. There, Rachel admitted she thought he was a “douchebag” at first, until she realized how sincere his passion was. I mean, we kind of get that — his confidence is so intense. Ultimately though, her friends were impressed — her family, not so much. They felt he came off rehearsed and were freaked out he had fallen so in love with her so fast. However, after Rachel explained that she too felt hesitant at first and that everyone’s paces were different, they seemed to accept him. Ultimately, Rachel’s mom did give him her blessing if he wanted to propose.

