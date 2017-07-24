Brooklyn Decker Pregnant With Baby #2: Expecting 1st Daughter With Andy Roddick

Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick are preparing to add another little one to their fam! Announcing the happy news at his hall of fame induction, Andy gushed about how Brooklyn’s the ‘best mom on earth!’ See her 1st baby bump pic!

Andy Roddick, 34, couldn’t help spilling the beans during his acceptance speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017 ceremony, that he and his wife Brooklyn Decker, 30, are going to be two-time parents! Revealing the exciting news on July 22, the former athlete thanked his wife for being amazing, and his touching speech was beyond adorable. “Brook, I don’t know how you juggle it all,” Andy said, via E! News. “You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full. Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth.”

The man of the hour also gave shout-outs to his mother, Blanche; his late father, Jerry; and he and Brookyln’s 21-month-old son, Hank. Of course the announcement that they have a daughter on the way was the biggest takeaway from his speech. He continued, “[Brooklyn,] most people don’t know you’re kind of nuts. You’re my partner in crime. In a life full of good fortune, being around you has been by far the luckiest part. I’m a better human for us having met 10 years ago.” Aw! And now they get to add to their family even more! Click here to see more celebs who are/were pregnant this year.

Finery, the fashion tech company Brooklyn co-founded with former CNN anchor Whitney Casey, also shared a sweet photo of their pregnant boss on Instagram. “From @brooklyndecker to our team here this morn: “HEY GUYS….OUR FINERY TEAM JUST GOT A NEW USER!” 🎉😱🤰🏼👼🏼🙏🏼 We ❤️ u B & Andy!!” How adorable is that? The model/actress and Andy started dating in 2007 and tied the knot two years later in 2009 in Austin, Texas. They welcomed baby Hank in September 2015. Congrats again, Brooklyn and Andy! We can’t wait to meet their newborn daughter.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Brooklyn and Andy are expecting again? Congratulate the happy couple below!